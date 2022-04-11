National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,088,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lamb Weston by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 241,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

