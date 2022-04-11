167 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson stock opened at $224.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.