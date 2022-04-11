Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $645.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $605.00 to $645.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.93.

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $538.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.61. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $359.60 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

