Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 25,505.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

