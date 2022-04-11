Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of LMND opened at $23.51 on Friday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 64.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

