Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $69.77.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $258,571. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

