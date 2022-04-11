StockNews.com Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.22 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

