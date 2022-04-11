StockNews.com Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of STKS opened at $10.22 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
