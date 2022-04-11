Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:BMA opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Macro has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.20.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

