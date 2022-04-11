Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $355.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 359.35 ($4.71), with a volume of 110363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.85).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.36) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.16.

In related news, insider Wendy Becker bought 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £35,041.12 ($45,955.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,099 shares of company stock worth $3,549,013 over the last 90 days.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

