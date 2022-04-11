Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $13,452,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Employers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

