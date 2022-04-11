Canaccord Genuity Group Raises AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $40.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $916.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

