Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CCF opened at $84.80 on Friday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.64.

About Chase (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Further Reading

