CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.53 on Friday. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after acquiring an additional 176,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

