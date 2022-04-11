EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James cut their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

