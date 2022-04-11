Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.24 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,042.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

