Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

SLHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of SLHG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

