Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Financial Survey

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.42 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.77 Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 1.28 -$16.33 million ($2.54) -0.76

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Recruiter.com Group -73.61% N/A -101.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Compass and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 171.34%. Recruiter.com Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Compass.

Summary

Recruiter.com Group beats Compass on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Recruiter.com Group (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

