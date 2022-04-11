Morgan Stanley Raises Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €15.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

