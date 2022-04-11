Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,935,024 shares of company stock valued at $42,401,949. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

