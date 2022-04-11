Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

GBNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $48.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

