$181.07 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) to post sales of $181.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.37 million and the highest is $186.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. ON has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.