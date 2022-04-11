Wolfe Research Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

