Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTXR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.