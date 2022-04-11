Truist Financial Cuts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $97.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Diodes has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,017,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.