Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

