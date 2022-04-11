The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $9.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $462.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

