ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $94.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

ITT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ITT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

