The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a PE ratio of 224.38 and a beta of 2.55. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

