Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Graco is poised to benefit from healthy demand, recovery in end markets, synergies from buyouts, and an impressive liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 3.13% and 3.26%, respectively. For 2022, Graco predicts organic sales growth (on a constant-currency basis) in the high-single digits. However, uncertainties related to supply-chain issues are predicted to be challenging for Graco in the first half of 2022. Also, logistics problems and woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies (with adverse impacts of 1% on sales and 3% on earnings expected in 2022) are likely to create headwinds. In the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

