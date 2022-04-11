Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.82.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,862 shares of company stock worth $48,643,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Blackstone by 45.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

