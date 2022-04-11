Financial Comparison: EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 1.30 -$3.50 million ($0.33) -1.13 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 11.38 $42.54 million $0.40 4.63

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -117.85% -1,429.68% -113.30% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVmo and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats EVmo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo (Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

