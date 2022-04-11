Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $85.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $10,175,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

