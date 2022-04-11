Critical Survey: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patient Portal Technologies and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00

Conduent has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.7, suggesting that its share price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conduent $4.14 billion 0.30 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -32.06

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83%

Summary

Conduent beats Patient Portal Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

