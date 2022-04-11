BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.
In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.