BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

