Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $994.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

