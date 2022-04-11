CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.80.

CDNA stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. CareDx has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,112 shares of company stock worth $2,808,806. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

