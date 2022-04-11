Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

