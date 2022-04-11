CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSGS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

