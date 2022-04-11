Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will announce $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $116.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

