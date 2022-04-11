Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will announce $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $116.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
