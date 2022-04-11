America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATAX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

ATAX opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.59. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

