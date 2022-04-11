Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptinyx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of APTX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

