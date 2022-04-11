Maxim Group Lowers Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 194,055 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

