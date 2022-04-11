SVB Leerink Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $90.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.85.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,114,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.