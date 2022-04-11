PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.21. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in PAVmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PAVmed by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.