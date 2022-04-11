Morgan Stanley Raises Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target to €15.80

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €14.90 ($16.37) to €15.80 ($17.36) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $20.50 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

