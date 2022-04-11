Comparing Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.88 -$472.57 million ($4.54) -5.78 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.00 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Thai Airways International Public has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.63% -19.70% -4.95% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and Thai Airways International Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Thai Airways International Public (Get Rating)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.