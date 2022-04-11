Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ORZCF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.