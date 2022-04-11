Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ORZCF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.