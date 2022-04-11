National Bank Financial Raises Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.80

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, cut Josemaria Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

JOSMF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

