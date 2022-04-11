Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mondi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

MONDY stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.