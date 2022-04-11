Scotiabank Boosts Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRRGF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of KRRGF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

